Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Trading 0.5% Higher

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.66 and last traded at $30.61, 2,801 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 22,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.47.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 34,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

