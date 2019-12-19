Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.88

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and traded as high as $38.32. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF shares last traded at $38.29, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $961,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $216,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

