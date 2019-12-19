Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -1.29

News headlines about Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Invesco earned a daily sentiment score of -1.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the asset manager an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of IVZ stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. 5,755,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,835,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55. Invesco has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $22.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Invesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.05.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

