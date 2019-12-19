Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) Shares Down 0.3%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.73 and last traded at $25.82, approximately 6,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 15,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 3,460.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 51,278 shares in the last quarter.

