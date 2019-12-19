Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) was up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.80 and last traded at $31.80, approximately 1,514 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 173,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

