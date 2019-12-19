Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 19th (C, CFRX, MAXR, PLD, SELB, VFF, VIRC, VIVHY, VOD, VRRM)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, December 19th:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

