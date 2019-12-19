iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BALB) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BALB) fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.47 and last traded at $39.52, 2,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 2,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.97.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.