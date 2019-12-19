IQE (LON:IQE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IQE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on IQE from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.42) price target on shares of IQE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 73 ($0.96) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 80.80 ($1.06).

Get IQE alerts:

Shares of LON IQE traded up GBX 1.86 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 47.82 ($0.63). 2,068,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,840,000. The company has a market capitalization of $380.58 million and a P/E ratio of -26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54. IQE has a 52-week low of GBX 40.86 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 99.60 ($1.31). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 56.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 60.88.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.