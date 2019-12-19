iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IRBT. Raymond James downgraded iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.99.

Get iRobot alerts:

IRBT stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,543. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. iRobot has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $132.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.70. iRobot had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $289.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 4.5% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 2.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 4.5% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 85.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.