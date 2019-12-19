iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on IRBT. Raymond James downgraded iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.99.
IRBT stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,543. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. iRobot has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $132.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 4.5% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 2.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 4.5% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 85.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.
About iRobot
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.
