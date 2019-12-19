iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (BATS:USHY)

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2003 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.03. The stock had a trading volume of 369,824 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.71.

