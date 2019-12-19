iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $94.23

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $94.23 and traded as high as $97.62. iShares Core High Dividend ETF shares last traded at $97.49, with a volume of 5,083 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.779 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,399,000 after purchasing an additional 210,163 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 530,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 199,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,818,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,307,000 after buying an additional 195,687 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8,134.2% during the second quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 147,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after buying an additional 145,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,359,000 after buying an additional 137,505 shares in the last quarter.

