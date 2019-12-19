iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25

iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2466 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

BATS HYDB traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $50.62. 18,297 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15.

