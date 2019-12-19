iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0658 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.39. 59,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,756. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

