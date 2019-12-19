iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN) Trading Down 0.5%

iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.45 and last traded at $26.45, approximately 61 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

