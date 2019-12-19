iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHA) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHA) shares traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.92 and last traded at $24.92, 810 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. owned 1.70% of iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.