iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of BATS IBML traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,308 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average is $25.79. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $25.83.

