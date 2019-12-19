iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0638 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

NYSEARCA:IBDS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $25.89. 47,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,581. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69.

