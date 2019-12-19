iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.44 and last traded at $38.51, 6,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 178,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 1,330.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 979,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,611,000 after purchasing an additional 46,114 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 764.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 534.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 1,815.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 120,367 shares during the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

