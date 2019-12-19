iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1677 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGLB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,593. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.24.

