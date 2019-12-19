Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ISR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Isra Vision and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Isra Vision and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR ISR traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €39.18 ($45.56). The company had a trading volume of 124,401 shares. The stock has a market cap of $858.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89. Isra Vision has a 52 week low of €22.25 ($25.87) and a 52 week high of €45.90 ($53.37). The business’s 50-day moving average is €42.07 and its 200-day moving average is €38.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35.

ISRA VISION AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface inspection and image processing systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Automation and Surface Vision. It offers robot vision solutions, including 2D and mono 2 ½D robot vision, mono 3D, 3D shape matching, 3D shape matching multi-view, 3D photogrammetry, 3D stereo sensor, 3D stereo system, 3D area profile scan, 3D intelliPICK point cloud, 3D visual servo, and 3D adapted uncalibrated robot automation systems, as well as 2D inline, and 3D gap and flush sensor systems.

