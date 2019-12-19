Ivy 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11.00 (IVY)

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded down 69.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Ivy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, IDEX and CoinBene. Ivy has a market capitalization of $542,580.00 and $11.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ivy has traded 71% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $460.56 or 0.06454511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00028485 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001501 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Ivy Profile

Ivy (IVY) is a token. Its launch date was April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,021,072 tokens. The official message board for Ivy is medium.com/@ivykoin . Ivy’s official website is www.ivykoin.com . Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ivy Token Trading

Ivy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ivy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ivy using one of the exchanges listed above.

