IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Trading 9.1% Higher

IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24, 556,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 446,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $95,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $1,097,000. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:IZEA)
IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.
