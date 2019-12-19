James Andrew Barker Buys 10,820 Shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Stock

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $177,339.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,807.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BANC stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $867.05 million, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. Banc of California Inc has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.68). Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Banc of California Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Banc of California by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BANC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.