Jibrel Network Trading Up 3.5% This Week (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $4,519.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, HitBTC, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $459.76 or 0.06357727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000456 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026198 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

JNT is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,080,886 tokens. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bibox, Coinrail and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

