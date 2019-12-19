John Lewis of Hungerford (LON:JLH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

John Lewis of Hungerford (LON:JLH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.16) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of JLH stock remained flat at $GBX 0.53 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday. 358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,677. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $980,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.31. John Lewis of Hungerford has a twelve month low of GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.80 ($0.01). The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69.

About John Lewis of Hungerford

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the name of Just Doors for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

