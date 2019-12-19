Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Receives Sell Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sell rating on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Sunday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.78.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $40.57. 96,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,475,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $957,109.23. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 764 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,552 shares of company stock worth $4,020,947 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

