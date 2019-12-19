JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $57.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PAG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

PAG traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,513. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In other news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $256,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,713.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 42.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.