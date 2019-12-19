JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMF) Trading Down 0.5%

JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMF) fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.42 and last traded at $24.42, 29 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 26,660 shares during the last quarter.

