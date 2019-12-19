Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Given $17.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $17.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kaleyra an industry rank of 225 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Shares of KLR stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 33,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,614. Kaleyra has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

