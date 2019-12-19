Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.78

Shares of Kansas City Life Insurance Co (OTCMKTS:KCLI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.78 and traded as high as $33.00. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 1,298 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Kansas City Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
The company has a market capitalization of $314.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93.
Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCLI)
Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.
