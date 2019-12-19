Kcash (KCASH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $940,434.00

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, Kcash has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. Kcash has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $940,434.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Kcash Profile

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

