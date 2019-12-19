KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Co

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KEY. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.26. 719,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,356,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.31. KeyCorp has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Beth E. Mooney sold 437,737 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $8,001,832.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,392,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $303,618.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,974.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 670,702 shares of company stock valued at $12,328,208. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $90,666,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 314.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,579,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,787,000 after buying an additional 4,991,821 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5,144.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,952,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,353,000 after buying an additional 4,858,125 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,009,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,285 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,754,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.