Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KIM. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kimco Realty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.07.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $20.58. 186,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,739,275. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.51 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 77.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,187,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,925,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,414,000 after purchasing an additional 471,002 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kimco Realty by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,764,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,978,000 after purchasing an additional 280,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,072,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,229,000 after purchasing an additional 180,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.