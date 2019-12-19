Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.46

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.46 and last traded at $86.46, with a volume of 10399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.48.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Kirby from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average is $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Kirby had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $666.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William M. Waterman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $422,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,292,420.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $306,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,037,931. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 32.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 823 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Kirby by 7.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirby (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

