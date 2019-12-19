Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) COO Suma Krishnan Sells 9,112 Shares

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) COO Suma Krishnan sold 9,112 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $563,486.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,994,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,314,463.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Suma Krishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Suma Krishnan sold 20,947 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $1,331,391.32.

NASDAQ KRYS traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,005. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 54.87, a current ratio of 54.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Krystal Biotech Inc has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. Equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRYS. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $59.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 40.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after buying an additional 143,409 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 14.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 18.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1,201.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at $7,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.