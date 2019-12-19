L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.29. 159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,681. The company has a market cap of $213.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.76. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $27.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.95.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $154.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in L.B. Foster by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 8,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 353.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

