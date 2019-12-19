Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $287.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lam Research traded as high as $292.64 and last traded at $288.92, with a volume of 88084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $288.02.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $278.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $313.00 target price (up previously from $261.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.89.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total value of $5,215,907.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,098 shares of company stock worth $15,577,261. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Lam Research by 9.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,268,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Lam Research by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,432,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,020,373,000 after purchasing an additional 112,508 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,275,000 after buying an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

About Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

