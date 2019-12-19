Lamden (TAU) Price Hits $0.0154

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Radar Relay, DEx.top and HitBTC. Lamden has a market cap of $2.18 million and $13,877.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lamden has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00034383 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00001089 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000139 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, HitBTC, DEx.top and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.