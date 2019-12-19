Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.30-11.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.78. Lennox International also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 11.15-11.45 EPS.

NYSE LII opened at $242.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. Lennox International has a one year low of $203.63 and a one year high of $298.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.14.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 199.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

LII has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennox International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $242.64.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $193,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,171.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $2,008,045.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,432,459.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,691 shares of company stock worth $4,183,024 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

