Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank increased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,610 ($34.33) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,035 ($53.08) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,637.50 ($47.85).

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

Shares of LON BATS traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,255.50 ($42.82). The company had a trading volume of 3,074,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,000. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12 month low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,222 ($42.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,943.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,915.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a GBX 50.75 ($0.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s payout ratio is 0.76%.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.