LiDCO Group (LON:LID) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.57

LiDCO Group plc (LON:LID) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.57 and traded as low as $4.50. LiDCO Group shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 70,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of LiDCO Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78.

In other news, insider Peter Grant acquired 121,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £4,868.32 ($6,404.00). Also, insider James G. Wetrich acquired 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £1,194 ($1,570.64).

About LiDCO Group (LON:LID)

LiDCO Group Plc develops, manufactures, and sells hemodynamic monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, the United States, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company provides a range of closed and open pressure monitoring sets for use in the ICU, operating department, and Cath labs; and Stimpod NMS 450X, a quantitative neuromuscular blocking agent monitor.

