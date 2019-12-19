Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $103.09

Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $103.09 and traded as high as $104.22. Life Storage shares last traded at $103.49, with a volume of 23,551 shares trading hands.

LSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.60). Life Storage had a net margin of 54.38% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $145.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 121.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Life Storage by 228.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

