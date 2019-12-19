LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) CEO Sells $70,560.00 in Stock

LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $70,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,661.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Darren Jay Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of LifeVantage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $63,585.00.

LFVN opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. LifeVantage Corp has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $220.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.64.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.23 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 43.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 71,657 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 17.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,719 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 461.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised LifeVantage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

