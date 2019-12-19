LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) CEO Sells $70,560.00 in Stock

LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $70,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,661.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Darren Jay Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of LifeVantage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $63,585.00.
LFVN opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. LifeVantage Corp has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $220.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.64.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 43.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 71,657 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 17.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,719 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 461.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, ValuEngine raised LifeVantage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.
