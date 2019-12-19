Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Limoneira has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Limoneira has a dividend payout ratio of -157.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Shares of LMNR stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.06. 55,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.97 million, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $25.65.

In other Limoneira news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $72,660. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Limoneira has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.