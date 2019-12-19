Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives $24.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.60.
LMNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.
In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $72,660 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,947. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $360.97 million, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29.
About Limoneira
Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.
