Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives $24.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.60.

LMNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $72,660 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Limoneira by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 39,164 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after buying an additional 17,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 617,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 423,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,947. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $360.97 million, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

