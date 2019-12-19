Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Updates FY 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) issued an update on its FY 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.48–0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $170-170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.55 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Limoneira from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Limoneira from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.

LMNR stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.28. 1,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,947. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $25.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16. The company has a market cap of $360.97 million, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $72,660. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

