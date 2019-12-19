Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Updates FY 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) issued an update on its FY 2019
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.48–0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $170-170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.55 million.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Limoneira from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Limoneira from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.
LMNR stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.28. 1,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,947. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $25.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16. The company has a market cap of $360.97 million, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
About Limoneira
Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.
Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.