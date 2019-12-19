Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $64.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln National is poised to grow on the back of its increasing top line led by strong performance of the Life Insurance Segment, new product introduction, enhancement of existing products and change in business mix. It has been performing well on the back of solid business lines as well as strategic investments. It has also streamlined its business by axing unprofitable and non-core lines to focus on core growth areas. Performance of its Group Insurance business is impressive. The company's shares have underperformed its industry in a year's time. It has witnessed its 2020 estimates move south over the past 30 days. However, its increased expenses driven by investment in technology might weigh on margins. High leverage of the company is another cause of concern.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.52. 9,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,136. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $67.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

