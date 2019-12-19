Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Linx S.A. operates as a software development company. It designs and develops management and performance software for retail, as well as focuses on payment options and digital transformation. The company serves automotive, e-commerce, pharmacy, laundries, fashion and electronic industries. Linx S.A. is based in SP, Brazil. “

Get Linx alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Linx to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

LINX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.88. 20,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,989. Linx has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $9.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Linx in the second quarter worth $271,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Linx in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Moon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Linx in the second quarter worth about $456,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Linx in the second quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linx in the second quarter worth about $682,000.

Linx Company Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Linx (LINX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Linx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.