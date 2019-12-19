Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Lithium Chile Inc (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, 42,886 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 381% from the average session volume of 8,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27.

About Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF)

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Chile. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 15 projects comprising 148,100 hectares on Li-rich Salars in Chile. The company was formerly known as Kairos Capital Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Chile Inc in December 2017.

