Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives $45.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,054,361.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,536.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 37,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,513,552.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,641 shares in the company, valued at $30,828,779.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,151,793 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 34.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOGI traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $46.01. 10,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,689. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.59.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $719.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

